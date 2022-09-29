Wedbush Weighs in on Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.