Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Up 541.7% in September

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 541.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Weichai Power Price Performance

Weichai Power stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.19. 52,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. Weichai Power has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Weichai Power Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.57%.

About Weichai Power

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

