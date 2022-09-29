WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.98

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.98 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 808377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. CIBC increased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$680.21 million and a PE ratio of -13.88.

In related news, Director John Kim sold 50,000 shares of WELL Health Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total value of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,708,639.74.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

