Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 196.8% from the August 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 141,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,646. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.22.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
