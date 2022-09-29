Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a growth of 196.8% from the August 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 141,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,646. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.22.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0568 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 12th.

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.