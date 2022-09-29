Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Trimmed by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,245,715. The firm has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.