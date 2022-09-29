WEMIX (WEMIX) Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. WEMIX has a total market cap of $215.59 million and $17.57 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00009005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2. WEMIX’s official website is wemixnetwork.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

