West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$84.49. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) shares last traded at C$81.94, with a volume of 1,628,662 shares.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$81.94. The company has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29.

About West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO)

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.