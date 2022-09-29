WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Down 4.2%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 248,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,962,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of WeWork in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

WeWork Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,784 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,204.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,632,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,239.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 113,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,275 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeWork

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in WeWork during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WeWork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in WeWork during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WeWork

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Articles

