White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $4.08 on Thursday, hitting $189.41. The stock had a trading volume of 43,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,980. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.57 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

