White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 2.2% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded down $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $108.60. 54,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,096. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day moving average is $123.15. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.