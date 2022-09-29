White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Sells 51 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen Trading Down 1.0 %

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $228.57. The company had a trading volume of 72,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,800. The company has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.30.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.