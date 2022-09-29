White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,062 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up about 2.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $173,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $17.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,274.18. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,310. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $978.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,393.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,307.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,211.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

