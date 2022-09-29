WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.05

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 48048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.25.

WILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$354.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.72.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

