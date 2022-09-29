Wildcat Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up approximately 0.3% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Datadog by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Datadog by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Datadog by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 690.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 58,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,616. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,219,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,042. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.32. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,735.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Datadog from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.36.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

