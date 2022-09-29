Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $6.44.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 66.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

