Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $223.01

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.01 ($2.69) and traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.57). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 213 ($2.57), with a volume of 1,065,484 shares traded.

Witan Investment Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 222.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 218.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 618.75.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

Witan Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 16.59%.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.