Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Price Target Raised to €103.00

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €98.00 ($100.00) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTKWY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 1.5 %

Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $95.38 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $87.92 and a twelve month high of $119.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

About Wolters Kluwer

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.5457 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

(Get Rating)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.