Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.37

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and traded as low as $2.70. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 2,618,678 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WKHS. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Workhorse Group Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a market cap of $438.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 102,881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 208,038 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,830,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

