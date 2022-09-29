World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,228,887 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 1.93% of World Fuel Services worth $24,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 197,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,400,000 after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 59,680 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 266,081 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INT traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

