Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Worthington Industries Stock Down 12.4 %

Shares of WOR traded down $6.11 on Thursday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.