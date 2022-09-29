Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $15.53 Million

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $15.53 million and approximately $589,841.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wrapped Centrifuge’s launch date was June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 51,537,024 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

