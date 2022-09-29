XeniosCoin Price Reaches $0.48 (XNC)

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. XeniosCoin has a market cap of $36.96 million and approximately $2,611.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XeniosCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One XeniosCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00021544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00276169 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001259 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017160 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000213 BTC.

XeniosCoin Profile

XeniosCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. The official website for XeniosCoin is xenioscoin.com. XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin.

XeniosCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenios Coin (XNC) is designed to be a digital currency with real use. Starting with the support of the Hellenic Blockchain Association, it will be used as the official currency for yearly member subscriptions to the association. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

