Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.40 million-$401.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.95 million. Yext also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 59,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $555.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.29. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yext by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,201,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after buying an additional 920,948 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 88,631,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 886,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after buying an additional 886,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after buying an additional 589,806 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

