Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Short Interest Update

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the August 31st total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yoshitsu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TKLF traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,948. Yoshitsu has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yoshitsu in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yoshitsu by 1,218.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, body care, and other products; health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices; and other products comprising lingerie, home goods, food products, and alcoholic beverages.

