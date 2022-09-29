Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $142.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Guggenheim to $142.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.03% from the stock’s previous close.

YUM has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.74. 33,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.61. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $106.30 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

