Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.21

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 160757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Z in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.02.
Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.
