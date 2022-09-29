Ziktalk (ZIK) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Ziktalk (ZIK) traded down 30% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Ziktalk has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. Ziktalk has a market cap of $35.00 million and approximately $11,785.00 worth of Ziktalk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ziktalk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010960 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10594538 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ziktalk was first traded on February 13th, 2022. Ziktalk’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Ziktalk is www.ziktalk.com. Ziktalk’s official Twitter account is @ziktalkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ziktalk is Web 3.0 short video platform that allows content creators and consumers to earn ZIK tokens for interactions within the app through the concept of Social Mining that rewards users for contributions that benefit the growth of the ecosystem. Ziktalk provides monetization opportunities to content creators earning below the poverty line and users in developing nations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ziktalk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ziktalk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ziktalk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

