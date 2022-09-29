ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.65

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and traded as low as $2.85. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 6,150 shares traded.

ZIVO Bioscience Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.05.

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

In other ZIVO Bioscience news, Director Christopher D. Maggiore bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $25,416.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 810,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,376.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZIVO Bioscience stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of ZIVO Bioscience worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. It operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

