ZORT (ZORT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $34,307.00

ZORT (ZORT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, ZORT has traded 0% higher against the dollar. ZORT has a market cap of $26.83 million and $34,307.00 worth of ZORT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZORT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZORT alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZORT Profile

ZORT was first traded on May 24th, 2021. ZORT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ZORT’s official Twitter account is @zortworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZORT’s official website is zort.com.

Buying and Selling ZORT

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORT is a tradable ERC20 token, when it's burned or staked, the user is rewarded with a power bonus on the Zort Network.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZORT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZORT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZORT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZORT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.