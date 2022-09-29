Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.26 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $235.03.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ZS traded down $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $165.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,739,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,514 shares of company stock worth $25,449,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 22.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

