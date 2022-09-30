110,909 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 110,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

ACWI stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.18. 266,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,732. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $78.03 and a 52-week high of $107.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average is $86.54.

