130 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 73,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,065,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,422 shares of company stock worth $66,271,237. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Shares of DG stock opened at $239.47 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.21 and its 200 day moving average is $238.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

