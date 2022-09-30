1,360 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,630,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,538 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,514,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,398,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

Shares of LHX stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $209.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,042. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

