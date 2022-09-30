18,961 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $135.71. 126,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,327. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.05 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.02 and its 200-day moving average is $151.60.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

