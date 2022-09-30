1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the August 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

1933 Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TGIFF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 53,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,064. 1933 Industries has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

