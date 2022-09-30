1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the August 31st total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
1933 Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TGIFF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 53,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,064. 1933 Industries has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About 1933 Industries
