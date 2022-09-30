2,535 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 131,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,195. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $71.24 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.