357,500 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 357,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,465,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.34% of Cboe Global Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 50.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

CBOE opened at $117.73 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.