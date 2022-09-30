357,500 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 357,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,465,000. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.34% of Cboe Global Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 50.7% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets
In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cboe Global Markets Price Performance
CBOE opened at $117.73 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69 and a beta of 0.61.
Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
