42,515 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in UGI by 1.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 256,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 100,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE:UGI opened at $32.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

