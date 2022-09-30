566,930 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Bought by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 566,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,379,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 5.1% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,309,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 728,928 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,409,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,984,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,087,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 453,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,127,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. 3,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,083. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56.

Further Reading

