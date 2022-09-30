6,146 Shares in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP) Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIP. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.83. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,206. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.31. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

