805 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 805 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after buying an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after buying an additional 903,653 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after buying an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after buying an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $216.50 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.44 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.75.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

