88,079 Shares in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.32. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.07% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

