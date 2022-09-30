8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. (NASDAQ:LAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8i Acquisition 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. CVI Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 122,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,359,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 347,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8i Acquisition 2 in the 2nd quarter worth $3,455,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8i Acquisition 2 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,190. 8i Acquisition 2 has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

About 8i Acquisition 2

8i Acquisition 2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

