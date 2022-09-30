9,544 Shares in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,585,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 118,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,629,000 after buying an additional 76,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.56. 113,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,308. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.