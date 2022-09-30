AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
AB Dynamics Price Performance
Shares of ABDDF stock opened at 33.00 on Friday.
AB Dynamics Company Profile
