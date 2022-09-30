AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

AB Dynamics (OTCMKTS:ABDDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ABDDF stock opened at 33.00 on Friday.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

