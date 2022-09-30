AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Up 93.8% in September

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AB SKF (publ) stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,911. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Nordea Equity Research lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

