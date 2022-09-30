AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Up 93.8% in September

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 93.8% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AB SKF (publ) Stock Up 0.9 %
AB SKF (publ) stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,911. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.