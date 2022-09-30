accesso Technology Group’s (ACSO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

accesso Technology Group Stock Performance

LON ACSO traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting GBX 542 ($6.55). 27,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,247. The company has a market capitalization of £224.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 594.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 668.71. accesso Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 520 ($6.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 959 ($11.59).

accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

