Accredited Investors Inc. Buys 26,077 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.48. 950,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,945,014. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $53.04.

