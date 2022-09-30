Accredited Investors Inc. Has $373,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 299.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,816,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,450. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

