Accredited Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,617,000 after purchasing an additional 973,718 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 252,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 82,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 309,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after buying an additional 75,159 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.13. 5,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,880. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.35 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02.

